Neck restraints: George Floyd's death points to recurring pattern in police brutality

There's a recurring pattern of violence in police arrests all around the US. Its latest victim was George Floyd in Minneapolis. The 46-year-old African American man died on Monday after pleading for his life as a police officer kneeled on his neck, pinning him down for at least seven minutes. With so many deaths and countless injuries, why are chokeholds and neck restraints still allowed as tactics during arrests? #GeorgeFloyd #PoliceChokehold #USPoliceHomicide