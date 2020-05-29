Renault announces restructuring following Nissan, Mitsubishi

In what has turned out to be a terrible week for global car makers, Renault announced a major cost cutting programme on Friday. The French auto business is part of the same group as Nissan and Mitsubishi and wants to cut 15000 jobs worldwide in a 12 billion dollar savings plan. On Thursday Nissan announced a similar restructuring. The combined group lost money in 2019 and sales have been further hit by the coronavirus crisis. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #nissan #renault #mitsubishi