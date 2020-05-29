Ex-officer Derek Chauvin faces murder charges over George Floyd’s death

In Minneapolis a former police officer has been charged with the murder of an unarmed black man that’s sparked riots across Minneapolis. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen on a video kneeling on the neck of 46 year old George Floyd as he pleaded for help. The incident has led to several nights of clashes and protests in several cities. President Donald Trump has called the demonstrators thugs who were dishonouring Floyd’s memory and called on the National Guard to restore order. #GeorgeFloyd #MinneapolisPoliceOfficer #DerekChauvin