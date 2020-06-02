Corona Times: The Future of Journalism Post-Pandemic

In our final edition, we look at what lessons journalists have learned covering the coronavirus and how the pandemic could have a lasting impact on the media industry. Has this crisis changed the very nature of journalism? Guests: Steven Erlanger, The New York Times Chief Diplomatic Correspondent in Europe Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, Columnist for The Telegraph Steve Herman, White House Bureau Chief for Voice of America This 10-part series has held a mirror up to the media industry's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. From censorship to fake news, and from the frontlines to the boardrooms, our aim has been to shine a light on how journalists are handling the ‘story of the century’, and to help all of us navigate the information and issues out there.