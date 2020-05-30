May 30, 2020
Demonstrations over Floyd's killing spread across the US
The shadow of violent social collapse has descended across the United States after video emerged of a white police officer killing an unarmed black man. 46-year-old George Floyd died on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests over his death have spiralled into chaos over the past few days. Angry demonstrators last night burned a police station to the ground. #GeorgeFloyd #US #Protests
