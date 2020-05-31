May 31, 2020
Another night of protest and violence spreads across cities in US
Many US leaders agree that the demonstrators were mostly peaceful when they appeared on the streets. They were later hijacked by pockets of protestors who vandalised entire neighbourhoods, looting shops and threatening officers they recognised. Protestors are calling for an end to institutional racism. Francis Collings reports. #USProtests #GeorgeFloyd #PoliceViolence
