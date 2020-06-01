WORLD
Is China Undermining Hong Kong's Autonomy? | Yemen's Coronavirus Crisis
China passed a new security law that would allow Beijing to be directly involved in the territory's affairs. Several western countries have expressed deep concern, but Beijing shows no sign of backing down. Could Hong Hong really be on the verge of losing its special status? Plus, after years of war, Yemen has been left devastated and it now has to contend with COVID-19. So, how widespread is the disease in the country and is there a way to ease the crisis before it becomes even worse? Guests: Johnny Ip Deputy Spokesman for Hong Kong's pro-Beijing DAB Party Wilson Leung Barrister and Pro-Democracy Activist Rick Brennan WHO's Regional Emergency Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office
June 1, 2020
