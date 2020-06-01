Cafes and malls reopen, flights resume as Turkey eases restrictions | Money Talks

After more than two months of closure, Turkey is reopening shops, museums, restaurants and cafes. The easing of more COVID-19 restrictions is just in time for what's usually a busy summer. With the ban on intercity travel also lifting, that means some form of tourism and consumption will get the economy going again. TRT World's Sara Firth has more on how Istanbulites have been returning to normal life. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora was on the first flight out of Istanbul since planes were grounded, and explains what to expect when you're back in the air. #TURKEY #CORONAVIRUS #TOURISM