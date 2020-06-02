From Rodney King to George Floyd: Capturing police brutality on video

The beating of Rodney King was a monumental moment in 1991. TV crew recorded police officers attacking him. It sparked weeks of a violent uprising. It had a ripple effect in the society that has been shaped by institutional racism and discrimination against Black Americans. In 2014, Eric Garner and Mike Brown Jr were killed in police violence, that was recorded on smartphones. They shaped the Ferguson uprising against Police Brutalities. It continues till today, where police brutalities continue to be recorded: the latest example,George Floyd. Have smartphones and social media advanced the cause of Black Americans? We take a look. #BlackLivesMatter #BlackAmericans #GeorgeFloyd #RodneyKing #Minneapolis