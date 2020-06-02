Police, protesters clash as demonstrations spread across US | Money Talks

Police and protesters are becoming increasingly violent during demonstrations against racial injustice in the US. Shops in many cities have been looted and vandalised and casualties are mounting. Artists, celebrities and entertainment companies are joining a rising international chorus of support for peaceful protests. Many people, including the family of George Floyd, are also condemning the violence. And US President Donald Trump is threatening a military crackdown. Mobin Nasir reports. We also heard from our correspondent Katie Gregory in Washington DC. #USProtests #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd