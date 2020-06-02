June 2, 2020
Pandemic spares fishing village producing Chinese favourite | Money Talks
As China's major industries try to make up for time lost during a month-long lockdown, one fishing village in the southeast has barely missed a beat. The region has plenty of experience adapting to challenging conditions. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, it could be facing its biggest threat yet. #China #Fishing #Coronavirus
