Zynga buys Turkey's Peak Games for $1.8B | Money Talks

The online mobile gaming business has been booming as people search for ways to pass the time during lockdowns. That's helped a Turkish start-up cash in on the popularity of its products and reach a peak that's proven elusive to everyone else in the local tech scene. And we spoke to Peak Games' director of strategy Omer Inonu in Istanbul. #Zynga #Peak #MobileGames