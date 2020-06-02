June 2, 2020
France reopens cafes and restaurants as lockdown eases
In other news, European countries have continued easing their lockdown restrictions as the rate of coronavirus infections slows. Germany says it will consider downgrading travel restrictions, meaning residents may be able to spend their summer holidays abroad. And as Sarah Morice reports, cafes and restaurants have reopened in France. #coronavirusineurope #covid19ineurope #france
