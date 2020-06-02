For Aboriginal Australian family, George Floyd's killing is all too familiar

In 2015, 26-year-old David Dungay, an Aboriginal Australian, died after being restrained by guards in a Sydney prison. He said the words ‘I can’t breathe’ a dozen times. Five years later, George Floyd’s killing in the US has reopened old wounds for Dungay’s family and many other Aboriginals. #Australia #Indigenous #PoliceHomicide