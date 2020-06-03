WORLD
GENERATION JOBLESS: Youth unemployment crisis?
Young people without jobs, or even the prospect of jobs. They’ve been described since this pandemic began as the “Lockdown Generation.” - and while getting a career off the ground has never been easy, now it’s much, much harder. GUESTS Sasha Langeveldt Student Union President at Kent University James Uffindell CEO of the Bright Network Asi Panditharatna, The Forward Trust Nick Peters Editor of The Manufacturer Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 3, 2020
