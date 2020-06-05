WORLD
2 MIN READ
America in Turmoil | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The US is bracing to see how President Trump, law enforcement agencies and the military will respond to growing #protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by white police officers. Despite the president’s threats to unleash the military, thousands of people continue to take to the streets to express their anger over what they see as a culture of racism within police departments throughout the country. It’s a divisive, painful moment in the United States. But will the protesters’ call for accountability be heard? Could this moment be a catalyst for systemic change? And can we trust that this will end peacefully? Guests: Anthony Scaramucci White House Director of Communications (July 2017) Marc Morial President of the National Urban League & Mayor of New Orleans (1994-2002) Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
America in Turmoil | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
June 5, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us