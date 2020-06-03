June 3, 2020
Trump administration to ban Chinese passenger flights | Money Talks
The US government has announced it will ban all flights by Chinese-owned airlines, escalating a battle in the skies between the two countries. The decision by the Trump administration is a response to Chinese authorities prohibiting US flights from resuming operations to China. Washington says Beijing's move violates an existing agreement between the two governments. #USChina #TradeRelations #FlightBan
