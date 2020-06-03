US protests put spotlight on racial inequality | Money Talks

Protests sparked by the killing of an African American man by white police officers in Minneapolis continue to spread across the US. Demonstrators are calling for an end to racial injustice that systematically deprives blacks and other minorities of equal rights and economic opportunities. In the educational system, college enrollment rates are lowest among African Americans. For more, we spoke to Larry Ivory, chairman of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. #ANTIRACISM #USPROTESTS #EQUALRIGHTS