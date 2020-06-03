France rolls out contact-tracing app as country reopens | Money Talks

Contact-tracing technology has been described as a crucial tool for helping to combat the spread of COVID-19. France has begun rolling-out a mobile app called StopCovid. The government hopes it will bring the country with one of the highest infection rates in Europe out of lockdown more quickly. But as Miranda Lin reports, not everyone in France is ready to hit download just yet. #France #ContactTracing #StopCovid