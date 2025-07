The Art of Comedy Throughout the Years

On this homemade edition of Showcase, we are looking at comedy in the past, present and future. Andrew Horton, Author of Laughing Out Loud 00:34 Ethan de Seife, Author of Tashlinesque: The Hollywood Comedies of Frank Tashlin 09:32 Celestine Deleyto, Author of The Secret Life of Romantic Comedy 16:57 #Comedy #Pandemic #Coronavirus