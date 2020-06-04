WORLD
Twitter censors Trump for first time - POTUS hits back with Exec Order
Is this the end for President Donald Trump? The election’s just five months away and America is going through an incredibly dark time. Whichever channel you’re watching you’re either confronted with the pandemic, which has killed over 100,000 Americans, or you’re watching cities burn following the killing of a black man by a white police officer. Many of those channels are highly critical of President Trump’s response to both crises and as always he fights back with Twitter. With over 80 million followers, he’s able to bypass hostile news channels and reach Americans directly. But things are changing, Twitter started censoring Trump’s tweets late last month for the first time, and it’s now happening more and more often. With an election coming up, Trump is in a hurry to make sure Twitter can’t interfere with his most powerful form of direct communication. This is becoming a crucial legal battle which will embroil Facebook, YouTube and others and if you care about free speech and the election in November then it’s a battle you need to be watching. ​
June 4, 2020
