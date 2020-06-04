Thousands gathered to remember Tiananmen Square massacre

Lawmakers in Hong Kong have passed a bill that makes disrespecting China’s national anthem a crime. It was passed on the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing, and thousands of people defied a ban on public gatherings to take part in a vigil to remember those killed. Caroline Malone reports from Hong Kong. #Tiananmen #HongKong #TiananmenSquare