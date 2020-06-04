UK hosts summit to ensure potential COVID-19 vaccine is available to all | Money Talks

The UK is leading a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to ensure that poor countries get access to the vaccines under development in rich nations. That's amid fears that governments and drug companies might hoard immunizations for the disease that's infected 6.5 million people and killed nearly 400,000. Paolo Montecillo reports. And we spoke to Eric Feigl-Ding in Washington DC. He's an epidemiologist at Harvard University's Chan School of Public Health. #Covid19 #Vaccine #Pandemic