Zimbabweans face food crisis two decades after land reform | Money Talks

It's been two decades since former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe seized more than 4,000 farms from white farmers. The widely condemned land reform was meant to compensate black farmers who lost property under British colonial rule. Today, the harmful fallout of that decision far outweighs its benefits, as Adesewa Josh reports. #Zimbabwe #LandReform #FoodInsecurity