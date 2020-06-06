June 6, 2020
US businesses in fear after looting spree by protesters
It seems George Floyd protests have been making a difference. The Minneapolis city council, and the Californian state governor have made moves to ban police chokeholds. Meanwhile, businesses in Minneapolis are trying to recover from the looting and unrest that followed the death of Floyd last week. Robert Ray has the details. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydProtests #Minneapolis
