Concerns arise over second wave of Covid-19 as countries reopen

It's a delicate balance, between restarting economies, and preventing a second wave of the pandemic. The easing of social distancing may have made life easier, but there is concern in some countries that it could be going too far. And like the Spanish flu of 1918, this virus may return with a vengeance, if we are not careful. Francis Collings reports. #SecondWave #Pandemic #Reopening