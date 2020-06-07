Libya's government launches airstrikes against Haftar's militia in Sirte

The United Nations-backed government in Libya says its forces have entered Sirte in an operation to retake the coastal city from the warlord Khalifa Haftar. The internationally-recognized government has been fighting Haftar's militia in a bid to fully control Libya. On Friday, GNA forces swept through the city of Tarhouna. Obaida Hitto has more. #GNA #Sirte #Haftar