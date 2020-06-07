UN warns of a humanitarian crisis in Somalia due to Covid-19, natural disasters

The United Nations is warning of a humanitarian crisis in Somalia as the country battles Covid-19 alongside a series of natural disasters. The agency is asking for the support of partners as the situation threatens both the safety and livelihoods of Somalis. Adesewa Josh tells us more. #SomaliaCoronavirus #HumanitarianCrisis #LocustInfestation