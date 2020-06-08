GOODBYE GROWTH? How to measure economic success

For generations there's been high praise for any country with a high GDP - the measure of growth that is said to show how rich a nation is. But that may be changing. Stewart Wallis The Wellbeing Economy Alliance Vicky Pryce Centre for Economics and Business Research Gylfi Magnusson Former Economy Minister