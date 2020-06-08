UK mandates quarantine for travelers arriving from abroad | Money Talks

The UK's announced new quarantine rules requiring travellers arriving in the country to self-isolate for 14 days, or face fines. The government says the measures will help avoid a second wave of the coronavirus. But many in the tourism industry are criticising the action and heading to court to force the government to change course. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Tom Jenkins joined us from London. He's CEO of the European Tourism Association. #UKMandate #Quarantine #Tourism