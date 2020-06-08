New York businesses count the cost of looting during riots | Money Talks

New York City started the first phase of reopening from the coronavirus shutdown on Monday. But thousands of shop owners are still cleaning up and counting the cost of looting and rioting during protests sparked by the killing of an African American man by white police officers in Minneapolis. As Katie Gregory reports, for some, this financial hit on top of COVID-19 will be too much to bear. #AntiRacismProtests #Looting #Coronavirus