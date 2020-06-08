June 8, 2020
US dairy industry suffers as pandemic affects demand | Money Talks
The coronavirus crisis has had a major impact on the US dairy industry. With schools and restaurants closed, farmers have had to dump milk and sell their animals, as demand for their perishable products plummets. And the pain is being felt all down the supply chain - including artisanal cheese sellers. Jade Barker reports. #USdairy #Cheese #Lockdown
