Oil prices give up gains after OPEC+ extends production cuts | Money Talks

Oil prices are rallying after exporters agreed to extend production cuts. They're meant to reduce excess supply in the market. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, together with its allies led by Russia, want to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sapped energy demand around the world. OPEC and its allies are cutting production by 9.7 million barrels a day up to until the end of July. The cut represents about 10 percent of global supply. For more, we spoke to Cornelia Meyer, chairman and CEO of consultancy Meyer Resources. #OilPrice #OPEC #Coronavirus