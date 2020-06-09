June 9, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mourners pay repects to George Floyd in Houston
Thousands of #Houston residents #GeorgeFloyd at a public viewing full of pain and reflection. Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has set a maximum bail of 1 point 25 million dollars for the former police officer accused of killing the unarmed black man George Floyd. #DerekChauvin appeared for his first court appearance exactly two weeks after Floyd's death on a Minneapolis street. Meanwhile, in Texas, mourners paid their respects to Floyd as his body was publicly displayed in Houston. Robert Ray has our top story.
Mourners pay repects to George Floyd in Houston
Explore