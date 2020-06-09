June 9, 2020
Coronavirus shutdown exposes deep divisions in South African schooling
Thousands of students in South Africa have returned to their classrooms. Schools have been shut since mid-March as part of measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown has affected students in public and private schools differently. Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg on how the closure has deepened existing inequalities in education..
