June 9, 2020
Anti-racism rallies held across Europe throughout the weekend
The death of George Floyd has prompted protests around the world, especially in Europe. Demonstrators in cities from London to Paris to Vienna tend to be young and from diverse backgrounds. While condemning the US they are also drawing attention to what they see as racial injustice in their own countries. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #BlackLivesMatter #EuropeProtests #Racism
