New Zealanders celebrate life without social restrictions

It's a day that most of the world is waiting for...but for people in New Zealand, it's here. Pre-pandemic life is resuming across the whole country after the eradication of coronavirus from its shores. With no active Covid-19 cases, the country has declared itself virus-free and lifted all domestic restrictions. As Liz Maddock reports, it was a moment that many cherished. #NewZealand #Covid19 #SocialRestriction