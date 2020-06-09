Pyongyang cuts military hotline with Seoul over leaflet campaign

Tensions are increasing on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has shut down military hotlines with the South. Pyongyang says this is the first in a series of planned actions, describing its neighbour as 'the enemy'. And this time it's defector groups in the South that have got North Korea angry. Francis Collings reports. #KoreaTensions #Pyongyang #KimJongUn