June 9, 2020
Shutdown exposes deep divisions in South African schooling
Thousands of students in South Africa have returned to their classrooms. Schools have been shut since mid March because of the pandemic. But the shutdown has affected students in public and private schools differently. Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg on how the closure has deepened existing inequalities in education. #SouthAfrica #Lockdown #Coronavirus
