BLACK LIVES MATTER: Beginning of the end for white privilege?

Are life’s odds stacked against Black Americans from the start because of so-called “white privilege?” In fact not just in the USA - but everywhere. In the wake of George Floyd’s death we’ll be asking in this and subsequent programmes why Black Lives seem not to matter when it comes to those things that so many take for granted. Guests: Douglas Flowe Assistant Professor of African American History Johanna Luttrell Author of ‘White People and Black Lives Matter’ Nekima Levy Armstrong Civil Rights Attorney Patrick Vernon Political Commentator Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.