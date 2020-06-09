June 9, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Twitter has started censoring Donald Trump. Why now?
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT TRUMP and TWITTER: https://youtu.be/nIIKtrGfZSU For the first time Twitter has started to flag some of Donald Trump's tweets. It slapped a 'fact-check' warning on two of his tweets about mail-in voting fraud and then hid a tweet which they claimed violated their terms on 'glorifying' violence. For years Twitter has resisted the calls to meddle with it's highest profile user so why now?
Twitter has started censoring Donald Trump. Why now?
Explore