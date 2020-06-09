June 9, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Ethiopian startup profits boosted by lockdown deliveries | Money Talks
It's been two months since the Ethiopian government imposed a state of emergency due to COVID-19. While this has been bad news for most businesses, it's changed the fortunes of one start-up that was struggling to make a profit before the pandemic. Adesewa Josh tells us more. #Ethiopia #DeliverAddis #CoronavirusLockdown
Ethiopian startup profits boosted by lockdown deliveries | Money Talks
Explore