It’s 'Floyd-19': Gyms, sponsors cut ties with CrossFit after CEO's tweet

Top fitness brands and sponsors are cutting ties with CrossFit after its CEO compared George Floyd's death to the Covid-19 pandemic. Greg Glassman tweeted "it's FLOYD-19" in response to the message: "Racism is a public health issue." And people on social media swiftly called out the CrossFit founder. #CrossFit #GregGlassman #CrossFitGeorgeFloyd