Separated conjoined babies recover from surgeries abroad

Turkish conjoined twins who were successfully separated after surgery in London are returning to Turkey. The twins were born conjoined at the skull and were taken to the UK in December. There were fears that they would not survive, but as Mehmet Solmaz reports, the twins defied all odds and are arriving home to be with family. #conjoinedtwins #conjoinedtwinsseparated #turkey