Brazil's Supreme Court orders govt to release Covid-19 figures

After days of mounting pressure, it was a Supreme Court ruling that forced Brazil's government to restore public access to its Covid-19 data. President Jair Bolsonaro was accused of censorship and totalitarianism when the health ministry wiped swathes of information from its official site. As Liz Maddock reports, even though it's been restored, the public's faith in the government's response, hasn't. #BrazilCoronavirus #JairBolsonaro #SupremeCourt