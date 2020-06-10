WORLD
2 MIN READ
Time for a Change? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Breaking their silence. Former Trump allies and military leaders speak out against the Commander-in-Chief’s abuse of authority, as prominent Republicans publicly disavow the #President. Former President George W. Bush is among those who say they cannot support Trump’s bid for a second term. So is Mitt Romney, the only Republican Senator who voted to convict Trump after his impeachment by the House or Representatives. And former Secretary of State Colin Powell, in his first public statements about the President, called him a ‘danger to the United States’. Powell, who also served as Chairman of the Joint chiefs of Staff, criticized Republicans in Congress for not speaking out against what he called Trump’s abuses of power, repeated lies, and drifts away from the Constitution. This follows scathing criticism from another retired US General —and former Defense Secretary— James Mattis, who labelled Trump ‘a threat to the US constitution’. With Trump now trailing Biden in the latest national polls, how will this unprecedented wave of public rebukes by the top military brass affect Trump’s re-election prospects? Guests: Sean O'Keefe Former US Secretary of the Navy Andy Mills Police Chief of Santa Cruz, California Imani Perry Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Time for a Change? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
June 10, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us