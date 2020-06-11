WORLD
Is America Facing a Racial Reckoning?
In 1963, a quarter of a million Americans marched on Washington calling for equal civil rights. Today, the movement has a name: Black Lives Matter. It's been fueled by a string of killings at the hands of White police and citizens. We speak with American philosopher George Yancy who said the killing of unarmed man Ahmaud Arbery would not be the end, and that more black bodies would follow. So, can systemic racism be demolished? Plus, a Trump supporter and a constitutional lawyer join us to debate police brutality and America’s political response to the protests. ​ Guests: George Yancy Author of 'Across Black Spaces' Gloria J. Browne-Marshall Civil Rights Attorney and Constitutional Law Professor Adolfo Franco Attorney and Member of the Republican National Committee
June 11, 2020
