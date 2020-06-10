China removes pangolin scales from traditional medicine list | Money Talks

China has given pangolins the highest possible level of protection and removed the animal from a list of approved ingredients for traditional medicine. Beijing had already banned the sale of wild animals for food in March. That decision followed the COVID-19 pandemic, which is believed to have started at an animal market in Wuhan late last year. Animal rights campaigners say the new regulation is critical for saving the threatened species. But ending the illegal trade won't be easy. For more on this Amy Ando joined us from Urbana in Illinois. She's a Professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics. #China #Pangolin #TraditionalMedicine