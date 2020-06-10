Protestors demand reforms in US criminal justice system | Money Talks

As protests over racial injustice, triggered by the killing of an African American man by white police officers, continue, there are strengthening calls for reform of the US criminal justice system. Protesters chanting "defund the police" are gathering outside many government buildings. The slogan's become an umbrella term for cutting police department budgets to increase spending on healthcare, education and social programs. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Carole Boyce-Davies spoke to us from Ithaca, New York. She's professor of Africana Studies and English at Cornell University. #CriminalJusticeSystem #DefundThePolice #PoliceBrutality