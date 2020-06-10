India’s Obsession With White Skin Explained

India’s skin-whitening industry is worth half a billion dollars. It has been endorsed by the country’s biggest stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Alia Bhatt among others. Despite advocacy against colourism, the industry continues to grow. We discuss the country’s relationship with fair-skin and how it has emerged over the years. #Racism #Colourism #Casteism